Minneapolis, MN
124 Groveland Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

124 Groveland Ave

124 Groveland Avenue · (512) 968-0760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Groveland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Stevens Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Second floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with 1960 square feet. Large, bright living room with fireplace and built-ins. Updated kitchen wonderful for gourmet cooks, with refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, high-end stove, built-in microwave, large pantry, wine rack, desk, center island with seating. Large formal dining room with build-in china storage. Hall with built-in storage. Three large bedrooms. Both bathrooms with full bathtubs, large balcony overlooking downtown. Wood floors. Patio with grill. Full laundry in hallway. Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Groveland Ave have any available units?
124 Groveland Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Groveland Ave have?
Some of 124 Groveland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Groveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
124 Groveland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Groveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Groveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 124 Groveland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 124 Groveland Ave does offer parking.
Does 124 Groveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Groveland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Groveland Ave have a pool?
No, 124 Groveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 124 Groveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 124 Groveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Groveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Groveland Ave has units with dishwashers.
