124 Groveland Ave

Amenities
Second floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with 1960 square feet. Large, bright living room with fireplace and built-ins. Updated kitchen wonderful for gourmet cooks, with refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, high-end stove, built-in microwave, large pantry, wine rack, desk, center island with seating. Large formal dining room with build-in china storage. Hall with built-in storage. Three large bedrooms. Both bathrooms with full bathtubs, large balcony overlooking downtown. Wood floors. Patio with grill. Full laundry in hallway. Garage.