All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1214 East 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1214 East 28th Street
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:10 AM

1214 East 28th Street

1214 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1214 East 28th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Midtown Phillips

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex unit offers tons of living space with a spacious living room, large formal dining room and four-season porch! It also features hardwood floors, original woodwork, and a recently remodeled bathroom. No need to worry about snow emergencies with off-street parking. Close to great shops and restaurants at the Global Market!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 East 28th Street have any available units?
1214 East 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 East 28th Street have?
Some of 1214 East 28th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1214 East 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 East 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1214 East 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1214 East 28th Street offers parking.
Does 1214 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1214 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University