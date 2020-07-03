All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1214 East 28th Street

1214 28th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1214 28th Street East, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Midtown Phillips

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two-bedroom, one bathroom main floor duplex unit offers tons of living space with a spacious living room, large formal dining room, and four-season porch! No need to worry about snow emergencies with off-street parking. Close to great shops and restaurants at the Global Market!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 4/5/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 East 28th Street have any available units?
1214 East 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1214 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1214 East 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 East 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1214 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1214 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1214 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 East 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 East 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

