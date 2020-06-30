1205 Hawthorne Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe360a6085 ---- The Alden Apartments offer studios and one bedrooms with a wide variety of floor plans. All units have brand new plumbing, electrical, and new fixtures throughout all units. These apartments feature: fully-equipped, modern kitchens including subway tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top complimented by shaker style cabinets; bay windows; and warm, wall-to-wall hardwood flooring. In addition, you will have access to five-star, hands-on management and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Experience all Minneapolis has to offer by living at The Alden Apartments - nestled in the heart of Downtown Minneapolis in the Loring Park neighborhood. Here, you are located near Lunds & Byrely\'s Grocery Store and outstanding restaurants with options such as Butcher & the Boar, Seven Steakhouse, and Crave, as well as Caribou Coffee. Entertainment venues such as First Ave, Acme Comedy Club, and the State Theater are also located nearby along with convenient access to a number of city lakes, St. Thomas School of Law and public transportation (Metro bus and Blue Line).