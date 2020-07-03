1205 Hawthorne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e56b1e049 ---- Minneapolis has long been a city of reinvention, its citizens time and time again demonstrating their ability to salvage the best of our heritage and remix it with modern innovation in surprising ways. At Alden Apartments, you'll find this spirit coming to life with the best of urban living and green space, nearby mass transit and timeless concert venues, cutting-edge jobs and comfort food haunts, pop-up shopping and mom-and-pop storefronts. Studios are models of efficiency and the creative use of space. Encircled by the famous skyscrapers, Hennepin Ave entertainment and fine dining that symbolize Minneapolis around the world, 10th Floor Properties has a new landmark for a uniquely glamorous neighborhood. Alden Apartments offers studio and one bedroom floor plans that feature fully equipped energy efficient kitchen appliances, spacious living areas, hardwood flooring throughout and a controlled access courtyard space. Our pet friendly* community offers 24 hour emergency maintenance. Alden Apartments were built with you in mind. We are conveniently located in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis with easy access to Hwy 394, 35W, and The Uptown Area. We invite you to lease today and start living!