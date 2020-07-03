All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1205 Hawthorne Ave

1205 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Hawthorne Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e56b1e049 ---- Minneapolis has long been a city of reinvention, its citizens time and time again demonstrating their ability to salvage the best of our heritage and remix it with modern innovation in surprising ways. At Alden Apartments, you'll find this spirit coming to life with the best of urban living and green space, nearby mass transit and timeless concert venues, cutting-edge jobs and comfort food haunts, pop-up shopping and mom-and-pop storefronts. Studios are models of efficiency and the creative use of space. Encircled by the famous skyscrapers, Hennepin Ave entertainment and fine dining that symbolize Minneapolis around the world, 10th Floor Properties has a new landmark for a uniquely glamorous neighborhood. Alden Apartments offers studio and one bedroom floor plans that feature fully equipped energy efficient kitchen appliances, spacious living areas, hardwood flooring throughout and a controlled access courtyard space. Our pet friendly* community offers 24 hour emergency maintenance. Alden Apartments were built with you in mind. We are conveniently located in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis with easy access to Hwy 394, 35W, and The Uptown Area. We invite you to lease today and start living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
1205 Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Hawthorne Ave have?
Some of 1205 Hawthorne Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Hawthorne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
No, 1205 Hawthorne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 1205 Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1205 Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

