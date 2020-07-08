All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1204 5th Street Northeast

1204 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1204 5th Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ARTS DISTRICT 13th AVENUE NE HOUSE
Rarely available Arts District House on 13th Avenue NE with a rooftop balcony, back porch, brick patio and backyard! Walk out your door to all the restaurants, shops and art spaces for which Northeast is famous! Walk to Dangerous Man Brewing, Psycho Suzi's, 331 Club, Anchor Fish and Chips, the Mississippi River and enjoy numerous river trails. This home boasts flexible indoor space with an open feel, but also has a separate dining room. Brand new carpet! Enjoy time in the fenced in backyard with lots of perennials in the gardens.

There are many great things you will love about this property, including:

-4 bedrooms & LOTS of closet space
-2 BATHROOMS
-Rent INCLUDES 1.5 CAR GARAGE & 2 OFF-STREET PARKING SPOTS (Save hundreds on parking)
-Property HAS hardwood floors, newer carpet and premium vinyl flooring
-Property HAS In-Unit Washer/ Dryer
-Property HAS Central Air/ /Forced Heat
-Property HAS Dishwasher
-Private Rooftop Balcony w/ Skyline Views
-Private back porch overlooking backyard
-Private brick patio in the backyard- great for grilling
-Open Sunroom and Living room floor plan w/ Hardwood floors
-Beautiful Kitchen w/ designer counters, tile back-splash & stainless steel appliances
-Designer lighting
-Lots of Windows, Premium Cherrywood Vinyl blinds & Natural Light
-Premium Northeast Location
-Professional Management & Maintenance Staff
-Online Rent Payment System

Lease Terms: $2,195 for a 24-month lease. $2,395 for a 12-month lease.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer and trash).
Tenant is responsible for snow and lawn care.
Cats may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. 1 dog under 30lbs may be considered on owner's approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and $50/month pet rent. This home does not qualify for section 8.

If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michales virtual tour here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVuyWOGsDt4&t=5s

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 5th Street Northeast have any available units?
1204 5th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 5th Street Northeast have?
Some of 1204 5th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 5th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1204 5th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 5th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1204 5th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1204 5th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1204 5th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 1204 5th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 5th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 5th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1204 5th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1204 5th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1204 5th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 5th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 5th Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.

