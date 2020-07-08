1204 5th Street Northeast

Amenities

ARTS DISTRICT 13th AVENUE NE HOUSE

Rarely available Arts District House on 13th Avenue NE with a rooftop balcony, back porch, brick patio and backyard! Walk out your door to all the restaurants, shops and art spaces for which Northeast is famous! Walk to Dangerous Man Brewing, Psycho Suzi's, 331 Club, Anchor Fish and Chips, the Mississippi River and enjoy numerous river trails. This home boasts flexible indoor space with an open feel, but also has a separate dining room. Brand new carpet! Enjoy time in the fenced in backyard with lots of perennials in the gardens.



There are many great things you will love about this property, including:



-4 bedrooms & LOTS of closet space

-2 BATHROOMS

-Rent INCLUDES 1.5 CAR GARAGE & 2 OFF-STREET PARKING SPOTS (Save hundreds on parking)

-Property HAS hardwood floors, newer carpet and premium vinyl flooring

-Property HAS In-Unit Washer/ Dryer

-Property HAS Central Air/ /Forced Heat

-Property HAS Dishwasher

-Private Rooftop Balcony w/ Skyline Views

-Private back porch overlooking backyard

-Private brick patio in the backyard- great for grilling

-Open Sunroom and Living room floor plan w/ Hardwood floors

-Beautiful Kitchen w/ designer counters, tile back-splash & stainless steel appliances

-Designer lighting

-Lots of Windows, Premium Cherrywood Vinyl blinds & Natural Light

-Premium Northeast Location

-Professional Management & Maintenance Staff

-Online Rent Payment System



Lease Terms: $2,195 for a 24-month lease. $2,395 for a 12-month lease.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer and trash).

Tenant is responsible for snow and lawn care.

Cats may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. 1 dog under 30lbs may be considered on owner's approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and $50/month pet rent. This home does not qualify for section 8.



If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michales virtual tour here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVuyWOGsDt4&t=5s



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.