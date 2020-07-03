1200 Franklin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE MONTH FREE RENT Elegance by the lakes, yet casual...1200 Franklin is a comfortable community. Our pet friendly community offers a picturesque setting, featuring classically styled buildings surrounded by mature tree-lined streets and tranquil lakes. Whether your glance catches our lush inner courtyard or the close proximity to Minneapolis hottest destinations and top employers, this eye-pleasing community will keep you spellbound, and with our location, whether you are a student in the area or work downtown at you are always close to everywhere you need to be at 1200 Franklin. Our unique, newly renovated homes feature new cabinets, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!), hard wood flooring, central heat and air, and a washer and dryer in every home. 1200 Franklin, apartment living as it was meant to be.