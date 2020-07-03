All apartments in Minneapolis
1200 Franklin Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1200 Franklin Ave

1200 W Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1200 W Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0406e4b06a ---- ONE MONTH FREE RENT Elegance by the lakes, yet casual...1200 Franklin is a comfortable community. Our pet friendly community offers a picturesque setting, featuring classically styled buildings surrounded by mature tree-lined streets and tranquil lakes. Whether your glance catches our lush inner courtyard or the close proximity to Minneapolis hottest destinations and top employers, this eye-pleasing community will keep you spellbound, and with our location, whether you are a student in the area or work downtown at you are always close to everywhere you need to be at 1200 Franklin. Our unique, newly renovated homes feature new cabinets, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!), hard wood flooring, central heat and air, and a washer and dryer in every home. 1200 Franklin, apartment living as it was meant to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Franklin Ave have any available units?
1200 Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 1200 Franklin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Franklin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Franklin Ave offer parking?
No, 1200 Franklin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Franklin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 1200 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1200 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Franklin Ave has units with dishwashers.

