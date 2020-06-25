1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This massive 5 bedroom / 3 bathroom unit has everything to offer. 1.5 kitchens, top two floors of the duplex, private balcony, hardwood floors, large shared basement with storage with free laundry, and an exposed brick chimney to give the home a classic feel. Location is key with a bus stop at the end of the block and local favorite breweries such as Headflyer, Insight, and Norseman Distillery just a few blocks away. This unit is only 1.2 miles from the University of Minnesota.



View 3D / VR Tour before in-person tour:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=evNmQsT9TLa



Utilities Included: water, sewer and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric.



Move-in: September 1st, 2019.



Pets are ok (except male cats) for $50/month pet fee.

Enjoy this newly remodeled building less than 1 mile from the University. Full kitchen, stove, dishwasher, fridge, and newly finished bathrooms. 1800 sq ft for the 5 bedroom / 3 bathroom unit.



View the 3D/Virtual Reality Home Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HVXdhawBXFp