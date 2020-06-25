All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:35 AM

1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2

1163 14th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1163 14th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This massive 5 bedroom / 3 bathroom unit has everything to offer. 1.5 kitchens, top two floors of the duplex, private balcony, hardwood floors, large shared basement with storage with free laundry, and an exposed brick chimney to give the home a classic feel. Location is key with a bus stop at the end of the block and local favorite breweries such as Headflyer, Insight, and Norseman Distillery just a few blocks away. This unit is only 1.2 miles from the University of Minnesota.

View 3D / VR Tour before in-person tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=evNmQsT9TLa

Utilities Included: water, sewer and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric.

Move-in: September 1st, 2019.

Pets are ok (except male cats) for $50/month pet fee.
Enjoy this newly remodeled building less than 1 mile from the University. Full kitchen, stove, dishwasher, fridge, and newly finished bathrooms. 1800 sq ft for the 5 bedroom / 3 bathroom unit.

View the 3D/Virtual Reality Home Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HVXdhawBXFp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 have any available units?
1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 have?
Some of 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 offers parking.
Does 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 have a pool?
No, 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 14th Avenue Southeast - 2 has units with dishwashers.
