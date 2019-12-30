116 W 34th Street

Amenities

Free Laundry/Pet Friendly 3 Bed-Uptown, Minneapolis! Enjoy this spacious sun-filled first floor unit only biking distance from Lake of the Isles, Bde Mka Ska, and Harriet. There is plenty of opportunity for both exercise and leisure in summer and winter months, as your new home will be right across the street from the YMCA. This gorgeous 3 bedroom/1 bath has lavishly updated features, including gleaming hardwood floors and a refinished eat-in kitchen highlighted by shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Also comes with a garbage disposal, dish washer, granite counter tops, deep sink, large closets in the bedroom. Other amenities include off-street parking, FREE laundry, and an extra room.