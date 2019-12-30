All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 116 W 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
116 W 34th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:56 PM

116 W 34th Street

116 West 34th Street · (612) 600-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 West 34th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Free Laundry/Pet Friendly 3 Bed-Uptown, Minneapolis! Enjoy this spacious sun-filled first floor unit only biking distance from Lake of the Isles, Bde Mka Ska, and Harriet. There is plenty of opportunity for both exercise and leisure in summer and winter months, as your new home will be right across the street from the YMCA. This gorgeous 3 bedroom/1 bath has lavishly updated features, including gleaming hardwood floors and a refinished eat-in kitchen highlighted by shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Also comes with a garbage disposal, dish washer, granite counter tops, deep sink, large closets in the bedroom. Other amenities include off-street parking, FREE laundry, and an extra room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 W 34th Street have any available units?
116 W 34th Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 W 34th Street have?
Some of 116 W 34th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 W 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 W 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 W 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 W 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 W 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 W 34th Street does offer parking.
Does 116 W 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 W 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 W 34th Street have a pool?
No, 116 W 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 W 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 W 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 W 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 W 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 W 34th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity