Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1126 - 8th Street SE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1126 - 8th Street SE
1126 8th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1126 8th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dinkytown
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1126 - 8th Street SE Available 09/01/19 Newly renovated three bedroom house - Large 3 bedroom house. Close to UofM Dinkytown
Newly renovated
(RLNE2272999)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1126 - 8th Street SE have any available units?
1126 - 8th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1126 - 8th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1126 - 8th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 - 8th Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1126 - 8th Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 1126 - 8th Street SE offer parking?
No, 1126 - 8th Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 1126 - 8th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 - 8th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 - 8th Street SE have a pool?
No, 1126 - 8th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1126 - 8th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1126 - 8th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 - 8th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 - 8th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 - 8th Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 - 8th Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
