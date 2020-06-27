All apartments in Minneapolis
1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:55 AM

1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1

1113 Spring St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Spring St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Beltrami

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this opportunity for affordable living in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis! This main-level 2-bedroom, 1-bath, unit is located steps from your favorite coffee shops, breweries, downtown Minneapolis, public transit, bike trails, and so much more. This spacious unit is pet-friendly, has ample room for storage, and also includes a bonus sunroom - perfect for an office, sitting room, or reading nook. Enjoy the old-world character and charm while entertaining the private backyard/patio. Schedule a showing today!
This beautiful duplex is conveniently located in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis - steps from the areas' finest breweries, shops, cafes, parks, and transportation. Both units are 2-bedroom, 1-bath units with forced air heat and updated finishes throughout. You don't want to miss your chance to call this location your new home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 have any available units?
1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 have?
Some of 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
