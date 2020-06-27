1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this opportunity for affordable living in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis! This main-level 2-bedroom, 1-bath, unit is located steps from your favorite coffee shops, breweries, downtown Minneapolis, public transit, bike trails, and so much more. This spacious unit is pet-friendly, has ample room for storage, and also includes a bonus sunroom - perfect for an office, sitting room, or reading nook. Enjoy the old-world character and charm while entertaining the private backyard/patio. Schedule a showing today!

This beautiful duplex is conveniently located in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis - steps from the areas' finest breweries, shops, cafes, parks, and transportation. Both units are 2-bedroom, 1-bath units with forced air heat and updated finishes throughout. You don't want to miss your chance to call this location your new home sweet home!