in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

1106 17th Ave Available 07/01/20 Single family 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - This comfortable 3 bedroom house in the Como neighborhood is available for June!



Near the intersection of Stinson Blvd and Hennepin Ave this charming home is in a great location just a few blocks south is eclectic Dinkytown, and the University of Minnesotas East Bank campus!



FEATURES:

- 24/7 maintenance

- 3 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- On-site laundry

- Large sun room

- Original woodwork and built-ins

- Off street parking



All utilities are the responsibility of the residents.



Deposit: $1500

Application: $40/ person



Pet Deposit: $250

Pet Fee: $250

Pet Rent: $50/ month



