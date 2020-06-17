110 1st Avenue NE

Amenities

Large 2BR with great views of Downtown Skyline and riverfront, in walking distance of the best of St Anthony Main. Available either furnished or unfurnished. Unit features 2 balconies, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, large living room and dinning room space, and 1 indoor parking stall. 2nd parking stall and storage units available for additional costs, (see agent for details.) Building amenities include fitness center, indoor pool and hot tub, huge communal patio, theatre, community room and more. The Falls is located within 1 block of Nye’s, Kramarczuks, Keegan’s Pub, and Main Street. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, gas, water/sewer/trash. Unit is currently occupied and may only be available for video tour.