Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

110 1st Ave NE

110 Northeast 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

110 Northeast 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
1 bed 1 bath..Panoramic views of the Minneapolis skyline and River from this large one bedroom home at the Falls overlooking a brand new courtyard with gardens, grills & fire pits. include: removed popcorn ceilings, all new doors and white trim throughout, new lighting, new paint. Kitchen post removed and large custom cabinet with new granite island and new backsplash added, most flooring replaced! Live in this amazing building with access to indoor pool, fitness center, hot tub area, community room, business center and so much more in the heart of Nicollet Island/St Anthony Main.....I’m looking for a reliable person whom to occupy the apartment and handle it as if his/her own. Kindly Email me use property STREET ADDRESS and Numbers as Subject for more Details (rental.lease40(AT)GMAIL.COM)

(RLNE5928458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 1st Ave NE have any available units?
110 1st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 1st Ave NE have?
Some of 110 1st Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 1st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
110 1st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 1st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 1st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 110 1st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 110 1st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 110 1st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 1st Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 1st Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 110 1st Ave NE has a pool.
Does 110 1st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 110 1st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 1st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 1st Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
