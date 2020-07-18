110 1st Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

1 bed 1 bath..Panoramic views of the Minneapolis skyline and River from this large one bedroom home at the Falls overlooking a brand new courtyard with gardens, grills & fire pits. include: removed popcorn ceilings, all new doors and white trim throughout, new lighting, new paint. Kitchen post removed and large custom cabinet with new granite island and new backsplash added, most flooring replaced! Live in this amazing building with access to indoor pool, fitness center, hot tub area, community room, business center and so much more in the heart of Nicollet Island/St Anthony Main.....I’m looking for a reliable person whom to occupy the apartment and handle it as if his/her own. Kindly Email me use property STREET ADDRESS and Numbers as Subject for more Details (rental.lease40(AT)GMAIL.COM)



