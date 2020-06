Amenities

1BR, 1BA with exposed brick and 10’ ceilings in historic Kenosha building. The Kenosha building is a 1907 Manhattan Style landmark with Buca Di Beppo on the garden level, sharing the block with Lunds and Byerlys; just steps away from St Thomas, Nicollet Mall, and Loring Park. Unit features hardwood flooring, natural woodwork and access to the building’s rooftop patio. Gas and Water/Sewer/Trash included with rent.