Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1099 17th Ave. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1099 17th Ave. SE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1099 17th Ave. SE
1099 17th Ave SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1099 17th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very nice 4-bedroom, 2-bath house in a great location! Very close to U of M and bus routes.
Schedule your showing today by emailing grizzlypropmgmt@gmail.com
Washer and dryer included in the basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have any available units?
1099 17th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1099 17th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1099 17th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1099 17th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1099 17th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 17th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1099 17th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University