All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1099 17th Ave. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1099 17th Ave. SE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM

1099 17th Ave. SE

1099 17th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1099 17th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very nice 4-bedroom, 2-bath house in a great location! Very close to U of M and bus routes.

Schedule your showing today by emailing grizzlypropmgmt@gmail.com

Washer and dryer included in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have any available units?
1099 17th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1099 17th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1099 17th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 17th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1099 17th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 17th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1099 17th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University