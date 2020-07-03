All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 18 2019 at 11:52 PM

1099 15th ave se

1099 Southeast 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1099 Southeast 15th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 5 bedrooms Single-family home (SFH) is yours to live in, in the 2020-2021 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!

Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly

Awesome 5 Bedroom NEAR U OF M! SEVERAL homes walkable to U of M- East Bank Campus for FALL 2020! . These homes features a spacious layouts, most have 2 Kitchens, living spaces, laundry, dishwasher, A/c, hardwood floors, laundry in unit, off street parking, 24 hour emergency maintenance line, online payment for rent, subleasing options available, and we allow pets cats and dogs. Please Reply to this ad to see a list of available homes near the U of M! All Our Properties are PET FRIENDLY- DOGS AND CATS Lease Term- 12 months - Fall 2020- END OF AUGUST 2021 Pet Friendly- Cats and Dogs Free off-street parking Laundry in the house- washers/dryers Dishwasher Spacious living room and dining area Garage Off Street parking Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

