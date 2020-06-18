All apartments in Minneapolis
1089 23rd Ave SE

1089 23rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1089 23rd Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Five-bedroom, two-bath home close to U of M! Available September 2019! - This cute five bedroom is surprisingly roomy inside! Located just off of Hennepin in the wonderful Como neighborhood, just down the street from Van Cleve Park, Black Coffee and Waffle Bar, Football Pizza, and Obento-Ya!

Only a few blocks south is vibrant Dinkytown, with Target Express, Mesa Pizza, Chatime Boba Tea and Coffee, Espresso Royale, Annies Parlour, The Book House, Alpha Print, Sssdude-Nutz Donut Shop, Insomnia Cookies and the list goes on!

The University of Minnesota East Bank campus is just a few minutes' walk away!

Near University Ave, Hennepin Ave, Stinson Blvd, Como Ave, Broadway St, Hwy 280, 35W, public transportation, and lots of bike lanes and paths. Its easy to get wherever you need to go!

Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis (Dogs under 40 pounds, with some breed restrictions).

On-street parking

Rental Requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing
No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history

Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1089 23rd Ave SE have any available units?
1089 23rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1089 23rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1089 23rd Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1089 23rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1089 23rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1089 23rd Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1089 23rd Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1089 23rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1089 23rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1089 23rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1089 23rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1089 23rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1089 23rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1089 23rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1089 23rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1089 23rd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1089 23rd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
