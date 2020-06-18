1089 23rd Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Five-bedroom, two-bath home close to U of M! Available September 2019! - This cute five bedroom is surprisingly roomy inside! Located just off of Hennepin in the wonderful Como neighborhood, just down the street from Van Cleve Park, Black Coffee and Waffle Bar, Football Pizza, and Obento-Ya!



Only a few blocks south is vibrant Dinkytown, with Target Express, Mesa Pizza, Chatime Boba Tea and Coffee, Espresso Royale, Annies Parlour, The Book House, Alpha Print, Sssdude-Nutz Donut Shop, Insomnia Cookies and the list goes on!



The University of Minnesota East Bank campus is just a few minutes' walk away!



Near University Ave, Hennepin Ave, Stinson Blvd, Como Ave, Broadway St, Hwy 280, 35W, public transportation, and lots of bike lanes and paths. Its easy to get wherever you need to go!



Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis (Dogs under 40 pounds, with some breed restrictions).



On-street parking



Rental Requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing

No evictions

No felonies

Good rental history



Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a tour.