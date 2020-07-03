All apartments in Minneapolis
1082 16th ave se
Last updated November 18 2019 at 11:52 PM

1082 16th ave se

1082 Southeast 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1082 Southeast 16th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 6 bedrooms Single-family home (SFH) is yours to live in, in the 2020-2021 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!

Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly

House in tucked in Como, off street parking, pet friendly, 2 kitchen, 6 bedrooms, washer and dryer in basement, front porch area, hardwood floors Lease Terms~ September 5th- August 24th 2021 *renewal and sublease options. Tenants are responsible for utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

