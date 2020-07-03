1082 16th ave se

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 6 bedrooms Single-family home (SFH) is yours to live in, in the 2020-2021 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!



Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly



House in tucked in Como, off street parking, pet friendly, 2 kitchen, 6 bedrooms, washer and dryer in basement, front porch area, hardwood floors Lease Terms~ September 5th- August 24th 2021 *renewal and sublease options. Tenants are responsible for utilities