Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:10 PM

1080 24th Ave SE

1080 Southeast 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Southeast 24th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 4 bedrooms Single-family home (SFH) is yours to live in, in the 2021-2022 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!

Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 24th Ave SE have any available units?
1080 24th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1080 24th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1080 24th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 24th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 24th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1080 24th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1080 24th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1080 24th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 24th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 24th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1080 24th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1080 24th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1080 24th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 24th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 24th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 24th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1080 24th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

