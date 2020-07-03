Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1074 11th Ave. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1074 11th Ave. SE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:27 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1074 11th Ave. SE
1074 Southeast 11th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1074 Southeast 11th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom house in a great location. Very close to U of M and bus routes. Includes washer/dryer, 2 car garage with extra off street parking and spacious living space!
Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have any available units?
1074 11th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1074 11th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1074 11th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 11th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1074 11th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1074 11th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Cameron North Loop
756 N 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University