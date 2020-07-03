All apartments in Minneapolis
1074 11th Ave. SE

1074 Southeast 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1074 Southeast 11th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom house in a great location. Very close to U of M and bus routes. Includes washer/dryer, 2 car garage with extra off street parking and spacious living space!

Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have any available units?
1074 11th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1074 11th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1074 11th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 11th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1074 11th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1074 11th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1074 11th Ave. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1074 11th Ave. SE does not have units with air conditioning.

