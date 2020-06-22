All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1071 12th Ave Se

1071 Southeast 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1071 Southeast 12th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1071 12th Ave Se Available 09/01/20 SPACIOUS 4BD House in the heart of Como near the U of M and Dinky Town! Avail. 9/1/20 - Great 4 bedroom/2 bathroom near the U of M! Just a short walk to campus & dinky town. You will enjoy:

-3-Season Porch
-Big Kitchen with Dishwasher
-Big Living room & dining room
-Spacious bedrooms/closet
-Laundry
-Plenty of off-street parking
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE5481678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1071 12th Ave Se have any available units?
1071 12th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1071 12th Ave Se have?
Some of 1071 12th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1071 12th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
1071 12th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1071 12th Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1071 12th Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 1071 12th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 1071 12th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 1071 12th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1071 12th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1071 12th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 1071 12th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 1071 12th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 1071 12th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1071 12th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1071 12th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.

