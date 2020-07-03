1052 15th Ave Se

Amenities

This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 6 bedroom Single Family Home (SFH)is yours to live in, in the 2020-2021 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!



Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly



Awesome 6 Bedroom NEAR U OF M! SEVERAL homes walkable to U of M- East Bank Campus These homes features a spacious layouts, most have 2 Kitchens, living spaces, laundry, dishwasher, A/c, hardwood floors, laundry in unit, off street parking, 24 hour emergency maintenance line, online payment for rent, subleasing options available, and we allow pets cats and dogs. Please Reply to this ad to see a list of available homes near the U of M! All Our Properties are PET FRIENDLY- DOGS AND CATS Lease Term- 12 months - off-street parking Laundry in the house- washers/dryers Dishwasher Spacious living room and dining area Garage Off Street parking Backyard