260 3rd Avenue Se

Amazing 5+ bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Milaca. Converted from a church building to a single family house. Loving christian person, family or ministry needed. 20 ft high vaulted ceiling sanctuary/living room, or great studio space. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, large kitchen, lots of storage space, washer, dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included,(or 1,700/month with utiilities included) cats or trained small dog ok. Date Available: Jun 5th 2020. $1,000/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required, or clean and make repairs in return for deposit. Please call Keith at 612-990-4767 or email keith@rottmanhomes or submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.