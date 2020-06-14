All apartments in Milaca
Find more places like 260 3rd Avenue Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milaca, MN
/
260 3rd Avenue Se
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

260 3rd Avenue Se

260 3rd Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

260 3rd Ave SE, Milaca, MN 56353

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 5+ bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Milaca. Converted from a church building to a single family house. Loving christian person, family or ministry needed. 20 ft high vaulted ceiling sanctuary/living room, or great studio space. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, large kitchen, lots of storage space, washer, dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included,(or 1,700/month with utiilities included) cats or trained small dog ok. Date Available: Jun 5th 2020. $1,000/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required, or clean and make repairs in return for deposit. Please call Keith at 612-990-4767 or email keith@rottmanhomes or submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 3rd Avenue Se have any available units?
260 3rd Avenue Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milaca, MN.
What amenities does 260 3rd Avenue Se have?
Some of 260 3rd Avenue Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 3rd Avenue Se currently offering any rent specials?
260 3rd Avenue Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 3rd Avenue Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 3rd Avenue Se is pet friendly.
Does 260 3rd Avenue Se offer parking?
Yes, 260 3rd Avenue Se does offer parking.
Does 260 3rd Avenue Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 3rd Avenue Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 3rd Avenue Se have a pool?
No, 260 3rd Avenue Se does not have a pool.
Does 260 3rd Avenue Se have accessible units?
No, 260 3rd Avenue Se does not have accessible units.
Does 260 3rd Avenue Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 3rd Avenue Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 3rd Avenue Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 3rd Avenue Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plymouth, MNBrooklyn Park, MNSt. Cloud, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNBrooklyn Center, MNNew Hope, MNBlaine, MN
Fridley, MNElk River, MNAnoka, MNSartell, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNBuffalo, MNMonticello, MN
Champlin, MNWaite Park, MNBig Lake, MNIsanti, MNAlbertville, MNRogers, MNSt. Joseph, MNBrainerd, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeHennepin Technical College
College of Saint BenedictSaint Cloud State University
North Hennepin Community College