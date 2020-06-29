Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12 Dorset Road Available 04/01/20 Charming Mendota Heights Home in Prime Location - Charming Mendota Heights Home in Prime Location. Short commute to St. Paul, Minneapolis, and MSP Airport. Wonderful quiet neighborhood with many nearby parks and amenities.



Home features spacious rooms, and great character throughout. Main floor has large/open living room with informal dining area, kitchen, 2 large bedrooms, full bathroom, and breezeway leading to attached 1 car garage. Bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors, and living room area is carpeted. 2nd floor features landing area and spacious 3rd bedroom.



Large semi-fenced backyard with plenty of space to enjoy.



Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal/lawn care.



Available 3/15/20



*******Rental Standards*****



General Requirements: At least one member of the household must be of legal age (18)



Credit Requirements: No collections or judgments. No bankruptcy within last 3 years or excessive credit problems. Minimum credit score of 600.



Criminal History: No felony charges or convictions of any kind; No charges related to violent crimes, or crimes related to destruction of property; No charges for crimes related to drugs.



Rental History: No evictions or unlawful detainers. 3 years of verifiable rental history from a 3rd party/non-family member landlord reference that is free of negative remarks.



Income Requirements: Verifiable gross monthly income for the household must be at least 2.5 times the amount of monthly rent.



(RLNE5466139)