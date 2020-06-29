All apartments in Mendota Heights
Find more places like 12 Dorset Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mendota Heights, MN
/
12 Dorset Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

12 Dorset Road

12 Dorset Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mendota Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12 Dorset Road, Mendota Heights, MN 55118
Somerset View

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12 Dorset Road Available 04/01/20 Charming Mendota Heights Home in Prime Location - Charming Mendota Heights Home in Prime Location. Short commute to St. Paul, Minneapolis, and MSP Airport. Wonderful quiet neighborhood with many nearby parks and amenities.

Home features spacious rooms, and great character throughout. Main floor has large/open living room with informal dining area, kitchen, 2 large bedrooms, full bathroom, and breezeway leading to attached 1 car garage. Bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors, and living room area is carpeted. 2nd floor features landing area and spacious 3rd bedroom.

Large semi-fenced backyard with plenty of space to enjoy.

Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal/lawn care.

Available 3/15/20

*******Rental Standards*****

General Requirements: At least one member of the household must be of legal age (18)

Credit Requirements: No collections or judgments. No bankruptcy within last 3 years or excessive credit problems. Minimum credit score of 600.

Criminal History: No felony charges or convictions of any kind; No charges related to violent crimes, or crimes related to destruction of property; No charges for crimes related to drugs.

Rental History: No evictions or unlawful detainers. 3 years of verifiable rental history from a 3rd party/non-family member landlord reference that is free of negative remarks.

Income Requirements: Verifiable gross monthly income for the household must be at least 2.5 times the amount of monthly rent.

(RLNE5466139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Dorset Road have any available units?
12 Dorset Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mendota Heights, MN.
What amenities does 12 Dorset Road have?
Some of 12 Dorset Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Dorset Road currently offering any rent specials?
12 Dorset Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Dorset Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Dorset Road is pet friendly.
Does 12 Dorset Road offer parking?
Yes, 12 Dorset Road offers parking.
Does 12 Dorset Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Dorset Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Dorset Road have a pool?
No, 12 Dorset Road does not have a pool.
Does 12 Dorset Road have accessible units?
No, 12 Dorset Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Dorset Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Dorset Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Dorset Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Dorset Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy
Mendota Heights, MN 55118

Similar Pages

Mendota Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMendota Heights Apartments with Garage
Mendota Heights Apartments with ParkingMendota Heights Apartments with Pool
Mendota Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MN
St. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities