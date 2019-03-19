All apartments in Medina
710 Shawnee Woods Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 Shawnee Woods Road

710 Shawnee Woods Road · No Longer Available
Location

710 Shawnee Woods Road, Medina, MN 55340

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Two story home in Medina. 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. 2 car garage.. Call listing agent for details on the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Shawnee Woods Road have any available units?
710 Shawnee Woods Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medina, MN.
Is 710 Shawnee Woods Road currently offering any rent specials?
710 Shawnee Woods Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Shawnee Woods Road pet-friendly?
No, 710 Shawnee Woods Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medina.
Does 710 Shawnee Woods Road offer parking?
Yes, 710 Shawnee Woods Road offers parking.
Does 710 Shawnee Woods Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Shawnee Woods Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Shawnee Woods Road have a pool?
No, 710 Shawnee Woods Road does not have a pool.
Does 710 Shawnee Woods Road have accessible units?
No, 710 Shawnee Woods Road does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Shawnee Woods Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Shawnee Woods Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Shawnee Woods Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Shawnee Woods Road does not have units with air conditioning.
