2506 Bittersweet Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc6c22c06d ---- Beautiful two story home with a walkout basement in prime location features 4 bedrooms up, and 1 in the basement. Master bed/bath features jacuzzi tub! Main level features formal dining room, family room, and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Main floor walks out to deck overlooking beautiful backyard with flowers and tons of room to play! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8 or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.