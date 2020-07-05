All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 2506 Bittersweet Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
2506 Bittersweet Lane
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:34 AM

2506 Bittersweet Lane

2506 Bittersweet Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2506 Bittersweet Lane, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hazelwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc6c22c06d ---- Beautiful two story home with a walkout basement in prime location features 4 bedrooms up, and 1 in the basement. Master bed/bath features jacuzzi tub! Main level features formal dining room, family room, and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Main floor walks out to deck overlooking beautiful backyard with flowers and tons of room to play! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8 or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Bittersweet Lane have any available units?
2506 Bittersweet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 2506 Bittersweet Lane have?
Some of 2506 Bittersweet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Bittersweet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Bittersweet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Bittersweet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Bittersweet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 2506 Bittersweet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Bittersweet Lane offers parking.
Does 2506 Bittersweet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Bittersweet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Bittersweet Lane have a pool?
No, 2506 Bittersweet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Bittersweet Lane have accessible units?
No, 2506 Bittersweet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Bittersweet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Bittersweet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Bittersweet Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2506 Bittersweet Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55117
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E
Maplewood, MN 55109
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St
Maplewood, MN 55109
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms
Maplewood Apartments with BalconyMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Parkside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities