2356 Teakwood Drive East
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

2356 Teakwood Drive East

2356 Teakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2356 Teakwood Drive, Maplewood, MN 55119
Vista Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Large quiet corner lot. House featured open concept with SS appliances,The flow of the home is perfect for entertaining with a large open kitchen/living room and an over sized back deck right off the kitchen.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2356 Teakwood Drive East have any available units?
2356 Teakwood Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
Is 2356 Teakwood Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
2356 Teakwood Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2356 Teakwood Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2356 Teakwood Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 2356 Teakwood Drive East offer parking?
No, 2356 Teakwood Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 2356 Teakwood Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2356 Teakwood Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2356 Teakwood Drive East have a pool?
No, 2356 Teakwood Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 2356 Teakwood Drive East have accessible units?
No, 2356 Teakwood Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 2356 Teakwood Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2356 Teakwood Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2356 Teakwood Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2356 Teakwood Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.

