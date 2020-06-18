All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 191 Larpenteur Avenue E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

191 Larpenteur Avenue E

191 Larpenteur Avenue East · (888) 446-9885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN 55117
Western Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided. Room Information Main Floor Living Room: 20x15 Dining Room: 10x10 Kitchen: 13x12 Upper Floor Bedroom 1: 15x14 Bedroom 2: 14x10 Bedroom 3: 13x10 Bathrooms Full Baths: 1 3/4 Baths: 1 1/2 Baths: 1 Additonal Room Information Dining: Informal Dining Room Bath Description: 3/4 Master,Private Master,Main Floor 1/2 Bath,Upper Level Full Bath Interior Features Square Footage above: 2,080 sq ft Appliances: Microwave, Range, Disposal, Refrigerator, Dryer, Dishwasher, Washer Basement: None Fireplaces: 1, Gas Burning, Living Room Additional Interior Features: Vaulted Ceiling(s), 2nd Floor Laundry,3 BR on One Level Utilities Water: City Water/Connected Sewer: City Sewer/Connected Cooling: Central Heating: Forced Air, Natural Gas Exterior / Lot Features Attached Garage Garage Spaces: 2 Parking Description: Tuckunder, Attached Garage, Garage Door Opener, Driveway - Asphalt Exterior: Metal, Vinyl Roof: Asphalt Shingles Lot Dimensions: common Zoning: Residential-Single Additional Exterior/Lot Features: Patio, Multi-Level, Tree Coverage - Light, City Bus (w/in 6 blks), Road Frontage - City, Paved Streets School Information: District: 623 - Roseville Driving Directions: 35E to Larpenteur Ave, West to home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Larpenteur Avenue E have any available units?
191 Larpenteur Avenue E has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 Larpenteur Avenue E have?
Some of 191 Larpenteur Avenue E's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Larpenteur Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
191 Larpenteur Avenue E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Larpenteur Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 191 Larpenteur Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 191 Larpenteur Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 191 Larpenteur Avenue E does offer parking.
Does 191 Larpenteur Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Larpenteur Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Larpenteur Avenue E have a pool?
Yes, 191 Larpenteur Avenue E has a pool.
Does 191 Larpenteur Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 191 Larpenteur Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Larpenteur Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Larpenteur Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Larpenteur Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Larpenteur Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 191 Larpenteur Avenue E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55117
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E
Maplewood, MN 55109
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St
Maplewood, MN 55109
Edgerton Highlands - 7026
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 3023
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms
Maplewood Apartments with BalconyMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Parkside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity