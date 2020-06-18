191 Larpenteur Avenue E

Amenities
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided. Room Information Main Floor Living Room: 20x15 Dining Room: 10x10 Kitchen: 13x12 Upper Floor Bedroom 1: 15x14 Bedroom 2: 14x10 Bedroom 3: 13x10 Bathrooms Full Baths: 1 3/4 Baths: 1 1/2 Baths: 1 Additonal Room Information Dining: Informal Dining Room Bath Description: 3/4 Master,Private Master,Main Floor 1/2 Bath,Upper Level Full Bath Interior Features Square Footage above: 2,080 sq ft Appliances: Microwave, Range, Disposal, Refrigerator, Dryer, Dishwasher, Washer Basement: None Fireplaces: 1, Gas Burning, Living Room Additional Interior Features: Vaulted Ceiling(s), 2nd Floor Laundry,3 BR on One Level Utilities Water: City Water/Connected Sewer: City Sewer/Connected Cooling: Central Heating: Forced Air, Natural Gas Exterior / Lot Features Attached Garage Garage Spaces: 2 Parking Description: Tuckunder, Attached Garage, Garage Door Opener, Driveway - Asphalt Exterior: Metal, Vinyl Roof: Asphalt Shingles Lot Dimensions: common Zoning: Residential-Single Additional Exterior/Lot Features: Patio, Multi-Level, Tree Coverage - Light, City Bus (w/in 6 blks), Road Frontage - City, Paved Streets School Information: District: 623 - Roseville Driving Directions: 35E to Larpenteur Ave, West to home