Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed garage 24hr laundry car wash area cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments guest parking

NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily routine. Nestled around a peaceful pond and just a short drive to shopping and dining destinations, at Basswood Trails you can be as connected as you want to be. With spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, heated outdoor pools, and plenty of spaces to relax and entertain, Basswood Trails will be the catalyst that leaves you feeling calm and refreshed whenever you’re at home.