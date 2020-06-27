All apartments in Maple Grove
9436 Quaker Lane North

9436 Quaker Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

9436 Quaker Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quiet neighborhood, great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with large kitchen area, SS appliances, granite counter tops. Good sized living room, and 2 car detached garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9436 Quaker Lane North have any available units?
9436 Quaker Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9436 Quaker Lane North have?
Some of 9436 Quaker Lane North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9436 Quaker Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
9436 Quaker Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9436 Quaker Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 9436 Quaker Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 9436 Quaker Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 9436 Quaker Lane North offers parking.
Does 9436 Quaker Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9436 Quaker Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9436 Quaker Lane North have a pool?
No, 9436 Quaker Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 9436 Quaker Lane North have accessible units?
No, 9436 Quaker Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 9436 Quaker Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9436 Quaker Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9436 Quaker Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9436 Quaker Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
