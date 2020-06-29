All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

9181 Holly Lane N

9181 Holly Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

9181 Holly Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Home is available 10/01/2019. Outstanding end unit townhome in Centennial Crossings. 3 Bedrooms and loft upstairs, Master BR with full bath and large walk-in closet. Beautiful out door space to enjoy evening on your patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9181 Holly Lane N have any available units?
9181 Holly Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9181 Holly Lane N have?
Some of 9181 Holly Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9181 Holly Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9181 Holly Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9181 Holly Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 9181 Holly Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 9181 Holly Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 9181 Holly Lane N offers parking.
Does 9181 Holly Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9181 Holly Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9181 Holly Lane N have a pool?
No, 9181 Holly Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 9181 Holly Lane N have accessible units?
No, 9181 Holly Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 9181 Holly Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9181 Holly Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9181 Holly Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9181 Holly Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
