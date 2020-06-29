Home is available 10/01/2019. Outstanding end unit townhome in Centennial Crossings. 3 Bedrooms and loft upstairs, Master BR with full bath and large walk-in closet. Beautiful out door space to enjoy evening on your patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9181 Holly Lane N have any available units?
9181 Holly Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9181 Holly Lane N have?
Some of 9181 Holly Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9181 Holly Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9181 Holly Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.