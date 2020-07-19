All apartments in Maple Grove
Maple Grove, MN
9049 Garland Lane North
9049 Garland Lane North

Location

9049 Garland Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
24hr maintenance
A spacious 3bed 3bath home sitting on a Large corner lot. Fenced-in backyard adds privacy. . Neighborhood playground area & within walking/biking distance to Weaver Lake Park & beach.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9049 Garland Lane North have any available units?
9049 Garland Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
Is 9049 Garland Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
9049 Garland Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9049 Garland Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 9049 Garland Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 9049 Garland Lane North offer parking?
No, 9049 Garland Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 9049 Garland Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9049 Garland Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9049 Garland Lane North have a pool?
No, 9049 Garland Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 9049 Garland Lane North have accessible units?
No, 9049 Garland Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 9049 Garland Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9049 Garland Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9049 Garland Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9049 Garland Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
