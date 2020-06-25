Available July 1st. Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bath + Loft townhome in great Maple Grove location. Loft overlooks living room and dining room with gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings, light and bright windows. Patio overlooks beautiful pond.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9004 Comstock Lane N have any available units?
9004 Comstock Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9004 Comstock Lane N have?
Some of 9004 Comstock Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Comstock Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Comstock Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.