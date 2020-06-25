All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:24 PM

9004 Comstock Lane N

9004 Comstock Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

9004 Comstock Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 1st. Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bath + Loft townhome in great Maple Grove location. Loft overlooks living room
and dining room with gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings, light and bright windows.
Patio overlooks beautiful pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Comstock Lane N have any available units?
9004 Comstock Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9004 Comstock Lane N have?
Some of 9004 Comstock Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Comstock Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Comstock Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Comstock Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 9004 Comstock Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 9004 Comstock Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 9004 Comstock Lane N offers parking.
Does 9004 Comstock Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9004 Comstock Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Comstock Lane N have a pool?
No, 9004 Comstock Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 9004 Comstock Lane N have accessible units?
No, 9004 Comstock Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Comstock Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9004 Comstock Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9004 Comstock Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9004 Comstock Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
