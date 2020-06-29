End unit available March 1st, 2020 in Arbor Lakes. Originally built by Ron Clark w/ upgrades including gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite, & hardwood floors. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8001 Larch Lane N have any available units?
8001 Larch Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8001 Larch Lane N have?
Some of 8001 Larch Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 Larch Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Larch Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.