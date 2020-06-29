All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 8001 Larch Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
8001 Larch Lane N
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

8001 Larch Lane N

8001 Larch Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8001 Larch Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit available March 1st, 2020 in Arbor Lakes. Originally built by Ron Clark w/ upgrades including gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite, & hardwood floors. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 Larch Lane N have any available units?
8001 Larch Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8001 Larch Lane N have?
Some of 8001 Larch Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 Larch Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Larch Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 Larch Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 8001 Larch Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 8001 Larch Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 8001 Larch Lane N offers parking.
Does 8001 Larch Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 Larch Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 Larch Lane N have a pool?
No, 8001 Larch Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 8001 Larch Lane N have accessible units?
No, 8001 Larch Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 Larch Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8001 Larch Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8001 Larch Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8001 Larch Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities