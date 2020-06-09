All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

7322 Jewel Lane North

7322 Jewel Lane North · (952) 260-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Maple Grove
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

7322 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3862 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This rental home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and a huge master suite with whirlpool tub and a massive walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with Corian counters. The main floor has a large office and a three car garage. Basement is unfinished. This home is available now.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 Jewel Lane North have any available units?
7322 Jewel Lane North has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7322 Jewel Lane North have?
Some of 7322 Jewel Lane North's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7322 Jewel Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Jewel Lane North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Jewel Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7322 Jewel Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 7322 Jewel Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 7322 Jewel Lane North does offer parking.
Does 7322 Jewel Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 Jewel Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Jewel Lane North have a pool?
Yes, 7322 Jewel Lane North has a pool.
Does 7322 Jewel Lane North have accessible units?
No, 7322 Jewel Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Jewel Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 Jewel Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7322 Jewel Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7322 Jewel Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
