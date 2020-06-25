All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 6280 Meadowlark Ln N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
6280 Meadowlark Ln N
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

6280 Meadowlark Ln N

6280 Meadowlark Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6280 Meadowlark Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large townhouse, 1500 sq ft, with lots of space and natural light. You'll love the new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Open main level with with fireplace, deck, balcony and a half bath. Large bedrooms with a mirrored closet doors and lots of storage. Dining room opens up to nice deck in front and living room opens to a great balcony in the rear. In the lower level, you'll find a fourth bedroom that can also be used as an office, playroom, etc. There's also an over-sized two car garage and washer and dryer.
Many utilities are included - lawn, snow, water, sewer, trash, recycling.
Excellent Maple Grove location- close to 494 and Bass Lake Rd. Close to schools, shopping and rec areas- near Eagle Lake Regional Park, Bass Lake and Pike Lake.
Sorry no section 8 or pets. Available May 1st.

Professionally managed by New Concepts Management Group, Inc, Broker.

Our minimum Requirements:
No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past five years
No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 3 years
Minimum 580 credit score
Monthly Household income of 3 times the rent( gross - before taxes)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6280 Meadowlark Ln N have any available units?
6280 Meadowlark Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6280 Meadowlark Ln N have?
Some of 6280 Meadowlark Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6280 Meadowlark Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
6280 Meadowlark Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6280 Meadowlark Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6280 Meadowlark Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 6280 Meadowlark Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 6280 Meadowlark Ln N offers parking.
Does 6280 Meadowlark Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6280 Meadowlark Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6280 Meadowlark Ln N have a pool?
No, 6280 Meadowlark Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 6280 Meadowlark Ln N have accessible units?
No, 6280 Meadowlark Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 6280 Meadowlark Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6280 Meadowlark Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6280 Meadowlark Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6280 Meadowlark Ln N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities