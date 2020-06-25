6280 Meadowlark Ln N

Amenities

Large townhouse, 1500 sq ft, with lots of space and natural light. You'll love the new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Open main level with with fireplace, deck, balcony and a half bath. Large bedrooms with a mirrored closet doors and lots of storage. Dining room opens up to nice deck in front and living room opens to a great balcony in the rear. In the lower level, you'll find a fourth bedroom that can also be used as an office, playroom, etc. There's also an over-sized two car garage and washer and dryer.

Many utilities are included - lawn, snow, water, sewer, trash, recycling.

Excellent Maple Grove location- close to 494 and Bass Lake Rd. Close to schools, shopping and rec areas- near Eagle Lake Regional Park, Bass Lake and Pike Lake.

Sorry no section 8 or pets. Available May 1st.



Professionally managed by New Concepts Management Group, Inc, Broker.



Our minimum Requirements:

No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past five years

No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 3 years

Minimum 580 credit score

Monthly Household income of 3 times the rent( gross - before taxes)