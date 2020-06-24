18176 70th Avenue N

Available 7/1/2020. Beautiful end unit TH in quiet Maple Grove neighborhood. 2 Car garage & private Patio. Main floor FR w/gas fireplace. Open concept kitchen with tons of cabinets. Upstairs has 2 BR and large loft. Master BR w/walk-in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
