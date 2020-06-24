All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

18176 70th Avenue N

18176 70th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

18176 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 7/1/2020. Beautiful end unit TH in quiet Maple Grove neighborhood. 2 Car garage & private Patio. Main floor FR w/gas fireplace. Open concept kitchen with tons of cabinets. Upstairs has 2 BR and large loft. Master BR w/walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18176 70th Avenue N have any available units?
18176 70th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 18176 70th Avenue N have?
Some of 18176 70th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18176 70th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
18176 70th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18176 70th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 18176 70th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 18176 70th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 18176 70th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 18176 70th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18176 70th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18176 70th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 18176 70th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 18176 70th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 18176 70th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 18176 70th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18176 70th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 18176 70th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 18176 70th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
