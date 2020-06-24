Outstanding end unit town home in high demand Gleason Farms. 9 foot ceilings, open floor plan, spacious loft area for office/exercise area. Large walk thru bath to master BR. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Lots of natural light!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18000 69th Place N have any available units?
18000 69th Place N doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 18000 69th Place N have?
Some of 18000 69th Place N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18000 69th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
18000 69th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.