18000 69th Place N
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

18000 69th Place N

18000 69th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

18000 69th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Outstanding end unit town home in high demand Gleason Farms. 9 foot ceilings, open floor plan, spacious loft area for office/exercise area. Large walk thru bath to master BR. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Lots of natural light!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18000 69th Place N have any available units?
18000 69th Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 18000 69th Place N have?
Some of 18000 69th Place N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18000 69th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
18000 69th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18000 69th Place N pet-friendly?
No, 18000 69th Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 18000 69th Place N offer parking?
Yes, 18000 69th Place N offers parking.
Does 18000 69th Place N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18000 69th Place N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18000 69th Place N have a pool?
No, 18000 69th Place N does not have a pool.
Does 18000 69th Place N have accessible units?
No, 18000 69th Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 18000 69th Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18000 69th Place N has units with dishwashers.
Does 18000 69th Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 18000 69th Place N does not have units with air conditioning.

