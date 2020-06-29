All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

17720 68th Place N

17720 68th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

17720 68th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very unique end unit town home filled plenty of natural light. Outstanding main level with gas fireplace and kitchen size you may not find even in single family homes. 3 bedroom on one level. Upper level laundry and a lot more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17720 68th Place N have any available units?
17720 68th Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17720 68th Place N have?
Some of 17720 68th Place N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17720 68th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
17720 68th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17720 68th Place N pet-friendly?
No, 17720 68th Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 17720 68th Place N offer parking?
Yes, 17720 68th Place N offers parking.
Does 17720 68th Place N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17720 68th Place N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17720 68th Place N have a pool?
No, 17720 68th Place N does not have a pool.
Does 17720 68th Place N have accessible units?
No, 17720 68th Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 17720 68th Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17720 68th Place N has units with dishwashers.
Does 17720 68th Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17720 68th Place N does not have units with air conditioning.

