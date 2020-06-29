Very unique end unit town home filled plenty of natural light. Outstanding main level with gas fireplace and kitchen size you may not find even in single family homes. 3 bedroom on one level. Upper level laundry and a lot more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17720 68th Place N have any available units?
17720 68th Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17720 68th Place N have?
Some of 17720 68th Place N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17720 68th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
17720 68th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.