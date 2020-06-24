All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

17449 72nd Ave N

17449 72nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

17449 72nd Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4af61d902b ----
Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath townhome at Timbers of Elm Creek. Spacious open floor plan w/gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen w/granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and 1/2 bath on the main level. Upper level has loft area, 3 bedrooms, master suite with full bath and walk in closet, upper level laundry, 2 car attached garage, close to schools and shopping, ISD #279, easy access to all major freeways. Pets okay with prior approval and additional deposit, tenant pays gas and electric. Available June 1st. $1795/mo.

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17449 72nd Ave N have any available units?
17449 72nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17449 72nd Ave N have?
Some of 17449 72nd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17449 72nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
17449 72nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17449 72nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 17449 72nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 17449 72nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 17449 72nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 17449 72nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17449 72nd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17449 72nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 17449 72nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 17449 72nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 17449 72nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 17449 72nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 17449 72nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17449 72nd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17449 72nd Ave N has units with air conditioning.

