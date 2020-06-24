17449 72nd Ave N

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4af61d902b ----
Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath townhome at Timbers of Elm Creek. Spacious open floor plan w/gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen w/granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and 1/2 bath on the main level. Upper level has loft area, 3 bedrooms, master suite with full bath and walk in closet, upper level laundry, 2 car attached garage, close to schools and shopping, ISD #279, easy access to all major freeways. Pets okay with prior approval and additional deposit, tenant pays gas and electric. Available June 1st. $1795/mo.
Disposal
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit