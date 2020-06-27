All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

17285 72nd Avenue N

17285 72nd Avenue North
Location

17285 72nd Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Townhome available 8/1/2019. Owners Prefer no pets. No cats allowed. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, patio, wood floors. Contact agent with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have any available units?
17285 72nd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17285 72nd Avenue N have?
Some of 17285 72nd Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17285 72nd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
17285 72nd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17285 72nd Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 17285 72nd Avenue N offers parking.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have a pool?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17285 72nd Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
