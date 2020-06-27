Rent Calculator
Home
Maple Grove, MN
17285 72nd Avenue N
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM
17285 72nd Avenue N
17285 72nd Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Maple Grove
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location
17285 72nd Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Townhome available 8/1/2019. Owners Prefer no pets. No cats allowed. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, patio, wood floors. Contact agent with questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have any available units?
17285 72nd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maple Grove, MN
.
What amenities does 17285 72nd Avenue N have?
Some of 17285 72nd Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17285 72nd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
17285 72nd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17285 72nd Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maple Grove
.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 17285 72nd Avenue N offers parking.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have a pool?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17285 72nd Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 17285 72nd Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17285 72nd Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
