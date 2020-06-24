All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 17255 64th Place North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
17255 64th Place North
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

17255 64th Place North

17255 64th Place North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

17255 64th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17255 64th Place North have any available units?
17255 64th Place North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
Is 17255 64th Place North currently offering any rent specials?
17255 64th Place North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17255 64th Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 17255 64th Place North is pet friendly.
Does 17255 64th Place North offer parking?
No, 17255 64th Place North does not offer parking.
Does 17255 64th Place North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17255 64th Place North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17255 64th Place North have a pool?
No, 17255 64th Place North does not have a pool.
Does 17255 64th Place North have accessible units?
No, 17255 64th Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 17255 64th Place North have units with dishwashers?
No, 17255 64th Place North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17255 64th Place North have units with air conditioning?
No, 17255 64th Place North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GymsMaple Grove Apartments with Parking
Maple Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MN
New Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities