All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 16973 90th Court North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
16973 90th Court North
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

16973 90th Court North

16973 90th Court North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16973 90th Court North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16973 90th Court North Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Townhome in Maple Grove - Nicely maintained 2 level Townhome. Master suite, with 2 car attached garage. Large main level open living area with main level office/Bedroom. Kitchen upgrades including Bar, Granite, stainless appliances and more. Upper level features Master Suite with additional full bath and 3 bedrooms. Amenities include 2nd level In-unit Laundry, nice patio adjacent kitchen as well as main entrance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16973 90th Court North have any available units?
16973 90th Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 16973 90th Court North have?
Some of 16973 90th Court North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16973 90th Court North currently offering any rent specials?
16973 90th Court North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16973 90th Court North pet-friendly?
No, 16973 90th Court North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 16973 90th Court North offer parking?
Yes, 16973 90th Court North does offer parking.
Does 16973 90th Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16973 90th Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16973 90th Court North have a pool?
No, 16973 90th Court North does not have a pool.
Does 16973 90th Court North have accessible units?
No, 16973 90th Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 16973 90th Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 16973 90th Court North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16973 90th Court North have units with air conditioning?
No, 16973 90th Court North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities