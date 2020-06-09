Amenities

16973 90th Court North Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Townhome in Maple Grove - Nicely maintained 2 level Townhome. Master suite, with 2 car attached garage. Large main level open living area with main level office/Bedroom. Kitchen upgrades including Bar, Granite, stainless appliances and more. Upper level features Master Suite with additional full bath and 3 bedrooms. Amenities include 2nd level In-unit Laundry, nice patio adjacent kitchen as well as main entrance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842132)