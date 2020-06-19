RARELY AVAILABLE LAKEVIEW UNIT IN ARBOR LAKES.ENJOY LIVING WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS.MAIN LEVEL LIVING W/3 BEDS & 3 BATHS.HIGHLY UPGRADED FLOOR PLAN.GOURMET CENTER ISLAND GRANITE KITCHEN.MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12256 Lakeview Drive N have any available units?
12256 Lakeview Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 12256 Lakeview Drive N have?
Some of 12256 Lakeview Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12256 Lakeview Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
12256 Lakeview Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.