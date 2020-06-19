All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

12256 Lakeview Drive N

12256 Lakeview Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

12256 Lakeview Drive North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARELY AVAILABLE LAKEVIEW UNIT IN ARBOR LAKES.ENJOY LIVING WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS.MAIN LEVEL LIVING W/3 BEDS & 3 BATHS.HIGHLY UPGRADED FLOOR PLAN.GOURMET CENTER ISLAND GRANITE KITCHEN.MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12256 Lakeview Drive N have any available units?
12256 Lakeview Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 12256 Lakeview Drive N have?
Some of 12256 Lakeview Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12256 Lakeview Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
12256 Lakeview Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12256 Lakeview Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 12256 Lakeview Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 12256 Lakeview Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 12256 Lakeview Drive N offers parking.
Does 12256 Lakeview Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12256 Lakeview Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12256 Lakeview Drive N have a pool?
No, 12256 Lakeview Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 12256 Lakeview Drive N have accessible units?
No, 12256 Lakeview Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 12256 Lakeview Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12256 Lakeview Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 12256 Lakeview Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12256 Lakeview Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
