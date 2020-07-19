All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12141 85th Pl N

12141 85th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

12141 85th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent this newer two story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Maple Grove! Featuring a four season porch, in-ground sprinkler system, and spacious rooms. There is also central air and a two car garage that comes with an electric opener. Appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer and water softener. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Pets and smoking are not allowed at this home. There is a $15 monthly fee for delivered furnace filters every other month of which tenant replaces. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.
Don't miss!

Approximate Utilities:
Electric = $213/mo.
Gas = $27/mo.
Water = $40/mo.
Waste = $15/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12141 85th Pl N have any available units?
12141 85th Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 12141 85th Pl N have?
Some of 12141 85th Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12141 85th Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
12141 85th Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12141 85th Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12141 85th Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 12141 85th Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 12141 85th Pl N offers parking.
Does 12141 85th Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12141 85th Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12141 85th Pl N have a pool?
No, 12141 85th Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 12141 85th Pl N have accessible units?
No, 12141 85th Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 12141 85th Pl N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12141 85th Pl N has units with dishwashers.
Does 12141 85th Pl N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12141 85th Pl N has units with air conditioning.
