12141 85th Pl N

Rent this newer two story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Maple Grove! Featuring a four season porch, in-ground sprinkler system, and spacious rooms. There is also central air and a two car garage that comes with an electric opener. Appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer and water softener. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Pets and smoking are not allowed at this home. There is a $15 monthly fee for delivered furnace filters every other month of which tenant replaces. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Approximate Utilities:

Electric = $213/mo.

Gas = $27/mo.

Water = $40/mo.

Waste = $15/mo.