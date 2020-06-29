Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 11824 88th Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
11824 88th Avenue N
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11824 88th Avenue N
11824 88th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11824 88th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 5/1/2020. Huge end unit town home, fireplace, w/o deck and patio, 3 BRs, finished lower level family rm. Main floor laundry, outstanding lot w/privacy and plenty of room to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have any available units?
11824 88th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maple Grove, MN
.
What amenities does 11824 88th Avenue N have?
Some of 11824 88th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11824 88th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
11824 88th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11824 88th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 11824 88th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maple Grove
.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 11824 88th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11824 88th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 11824 88th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 11824 88th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11824 88th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 11824 88th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Similar Pages
Maple Grove 1 Bedrooms
Maple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with Garage
Maple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Shakopee, MN
Fridley, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities