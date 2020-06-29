All apartments in Maple Grove
Maple Grove, MN
11824 88th Avenue N
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

11824 88th Avenue N

11824 88th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11824 88th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 5/1/2020. Huge end unit town home, fireplace, w/o deck and patio, 3 BRs, finished lower level family rm. Main floor laundry, outstanding lot w/privacy and plenty of room to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11824 88th Avenue N have any available units?
11824 88th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 11824 88th Avenue N have?
Some of 11824 88th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11824 88th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
11824 88th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11824 88th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 11824 88th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 11824 88th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11824 88th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 11824 88th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 11824 88th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11824 88th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 11824 88th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 11824 88th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

