Available 8/1/2020. No phone calls please. Request a showing online. Spacious 4BR, 3BA Townhome in great Maple Grove Location. Sunroom, walkout patio, wood burning fireplace, main floor laundry. Close to parks and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11651 88th Avenue N have any available units?
11651 88th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 11651 88th Avenue N have?
Some of 11651 88th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11651 88th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
11651 88th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.