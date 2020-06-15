All apartments in Mankato
Find more places like 830 North 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mankato, MN
/
830 North 5th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

830 North 5th Street

830 North 5th Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mankato
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

830 North 5th Street, Mankato, MN 56001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st. 2020
This cozy 1 bedroom apartment is right in the heart of Mankato with quick easy access to Shopping, Downtown or wherever you want to go. The apartment has hardwood floors, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, off street parking, private entrance and a deck.
Cats are allowed with a pet fee. No Dogs.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/830-n-5th-st-mankato-mn-56001-usa-unit-2/f6d467c5-e930-4130-b487-1a1c578923e8

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5818856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 North 5th Street have any available units?
830 North 5th Street has a unit available for $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 830 North 5th Street have?
Some of 830 North 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 North 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
830 North 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 North 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 830 North 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mankato.
Does 830 North 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 830 North 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 830 North 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 North 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 North 5th Street have a pool?
No, 830 North 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 830 North 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 830 North 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 830 North 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 North 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 North 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 North 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 830 North 5th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mankato Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eden Prairie, MNChaska, MNShakopee, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNOwatonna, MNPrior Lake, MNHutchinson, MNWaconia, MN
Waseca, MNVictoria, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNAlbert Lea, MN
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity