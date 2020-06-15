830 North 5th Street

Amenities

2 Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st. 2020

This cozy 1 bedroom apartment is right in the heart of Mankato with quick easy access to Shopping, Downtown or wherever you want to go. The apartment has hardwood floors, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, off street parking, private entrance and a deck.

Cats are allowed with a pet fee. No Dogs.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/830-n-5th-st-mankato-mn-56001-usa-unit-2/f6d467c5-e930-4130-b487-1a1c578923e8



(RLNE5818856)