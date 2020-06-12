121 West Lind Street - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This apartment that is near Hiniker Pond features air conditioning, lots of storage, a washer & dryer in the building and is pet friendly.



Available: July 1, 2020

Type of Unit: Apartment, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Rent: $840 per month

Deposit: $840 refundable



Lease Info: 12-Month Lease

Utility Information: Tenants pay electric

Floor: 2nd floor

Parking: Off-street

Pets Allowed: Cats & Dogs $35/month in addition to rent. We allow 1 pet per home.

Breed restrictions may apply

This unit is ONLY for single family or 2 unrelated adults.



