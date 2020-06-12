All apartments in Mankato
121 West Lind Street - 5
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

121 West Lind Street - 5

121 W Lind St · (507) 344-1128
Location

121 W Lind St, Mankato, MN 56001

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
This 2 bedroom apartment that is near Hiniker Pond features air conditioning, lots of storage, a washer & dryer in the building and is pet friendly.

Available: July 1, 2020
Type of Unit: Apartment, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
Rent: $840 per month
Deposit: $840 refundable

Lease Info: 12-Month Lease
Utility Information: Tenants pay electric
Floor: 2nd floor
Parking: Off-street
Pets Allowed: Cats & Dogs $35/month in addition to rent. We allow 1 pet per home.
Breed restrictions may apply
This unit is ONLY for single family or 2 unrelated adults.

Amenities: dishwasher, air conditioning, garbage disposal, tub/shower, multiple closets, washer / dryer in building, off-street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

